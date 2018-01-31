$5K reward for finding suspects in ATM fraud

Person of interest in Lake Michigan Credit Union ATM fraud case. (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Lake Michigan Credit Union is now offering up a $5,000 reward in hopes of finding the suspects involved in recent ATM fraud case.

The weekend of Jan. 20 more than 100 LMCU debit cards experienced fraudulent activity. The suspects responsible were able to access debit card numbers and pin numbers, but no other personal and financial information.

The bank shut down all the compromised cards and issued new ones.

On Tuesday, LMCU provided surveillance photos from the ATM affected, showing persons of interest in the case.

LMCU is working closely with the FBI and Michigan State Police Fraud Investigation team to find the suspects involved.

If you recognize any of the individuals pictured, contact the MSP Fraud Hotline at 1-800-409-7621 or submit a tip online at michtip.state.mi.us.

