62 suspects nabbed in 4 days in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, MICH. - Officers from numerous police agencies arrested 62 people and cleared more than 100 arrest warrants during a warrant sweep this month centered in Eaton County, officials said.

Four teams of specially trained officers targeted about 80 suspects wanted in felony cases, including a woman sought in connection with a drug overdose death, Eaton County Undersheriff Jeff Cook said in a news release.

"The results of this operation were tremendous and clearly demonstrate how efficient and effective a well-organized, multi-agency approach is to bring fugitives to justice and fight crime in our neighborhoods," Cook said.

The teams swept through Eaton and Ingham counties on four dates in May, Cook said.

Police were able to clear 53 felony warrants, 38 misdemeanor warrants and 13 child-support warrants. They also seized heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine-making materials, Cook said.

Nine new felony charges were sought as a result of the sweep, he said.

A woman who was charged this month with drug delivery causing death in East Lansing and several people wanted for criminal sexual conduct in the area were among those picked up in the sweep, officials said.

Besides the sheriff's department, police from Grand Ledge, Potterville, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids and Lansing took part in the operation. So did the Michigan State Police Lansing Post, the Lansing Area Fugitive Task Force and the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit.

© 2017 Lansing State Journal