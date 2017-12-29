63-year-old man in custody for murder of Ottawa County woman

Photo of Wendell Earl Popejoy provided by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

NUNICA, MICH. - Wendell Popejoy, 63, is in custody for the murder of Sheila Bonge.

The 59-year-old woman was found dead in a wooded area near her home in Ottawa County on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Popejoy was Bonge's neighbor, and they both lived on 104th Avenue in Crockery Township.

Popejoy was arrested on Friday, Dec. 29, and his arraignment is expected to be on Saturday. According to state records, he's facing a felony homicide charge.

