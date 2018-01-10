8-year-old shot while sleeping in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was shot while she was sleeping in north St. Louis County early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 10400 block of Count Drive around 3:45 a.m. after a call for service of a shooting and a Shotspotter activation.

8-year-old Aneria Page was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

“It came through this wall, through this bed, this is where she was laying at,” said Eddie Page, Aneria’s father.

Page said a bullet struck Aneria in the thigh. She will be ok physically, but the entire family is terrified.

“I thought my daughter was going to die. Very scary,” Page said.

Page said the bullets came from the backyard of the home and flew through the walls. Page, his wife and four other children were inside the home at the time. Nobody else was injured.

“The police found 16 gun casings,” Page said.

Page said he and his wife work full-time on their home-cleaning business. So, he does not know why anyone would want to hurt his family.

“I have no idea,” Page said. “We don't mess with nobody. My kids don't even play outside. It's enough for them to play by themselves.”

According to investigators, the suspect(s) shot numerous times into the home, with one bullet traveling through the walls and striking the girl.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. Police believe the home was targeted.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information.

