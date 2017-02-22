Laylah Heether (Photo: Provided, WZZM)

NEWAYGO, MICH. - An abuse investigation is underway in connection with the death of a 14-month-old girl in Newaygo County.

Laylah Heether was allegedly abused on Feb. 14. Friends and family tell us that her mother left Heether with her step father at their home in Newaygo.

When she returned, Heether was unresponsive. A Facebook page has been created called "Justice for Laylah." It says Heether had a fractured skull but died Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The girl’s step-father, Wayne Brown, was arrested the night of the alleged abuse. He was charged with domestic violence against the mother, however, he is not facing charges related to Heether.

(© 2017 WZZM)