Accused killer doesn't want jury to hear his alleged confession

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The man accused in the death of Muskegon mother Barbie Dailey nearly one year ago is trying to prevent a jury from hearing statements he made to police.

The murder trial for Joshua Salyers is expected next month. Today, Salyers's public defender began an effort to have a judge prevent the prosecutor from using an alleged confession he made to police.

At the hearing Thursday, Aug. 3, the prosecutor was not prepared to call the officer to the witnesses stand, so the hearing will be rescheduled for later this month.

Barbie Dailey died in September 2016. Police say her throat was slashed.

Dailey's relatives say it's been difficult watching the slow-moving case. "Ya know he admitted to doing it, and now he is trying to say he was too emotional and that police shouldn't use that, the prosecutor is saying that police did nothing wrong, they just listened," said Brenda Cook, Barbra Dailey's aunt.

Daily was the mother of three children. Her murder happened after she ended a relationship with Salyers.

Salyers allegedly also told police Dailey was injured as he attempted to prevent her from committing suicide with the knife.

