Admissions on Dr. Phil show could haunt man charged with trashing Michigan hotel

Federal prosecutors want to use a Dr. Phil segment featuring Matthew T. Bruce at Bruce's upcoming trial for malicious destruction of property. (Photo: Dr. Phil)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Federal prosecutors are turning to TV’s Dr. Phil to buttress its case against a man accused of trashing a hotel room at Four Winds Casino Resort in southwest Michigan last summer.

Matthew T. Bruce was indicted for malicious destruction of property stemming from an Aug. 10 rampage at the casino operated by the Pokagon Band of Pottawatomi Indians in New Buffalo.

A month after the melee, Bruce appeared on the Dr. Phil show, where he admitted to the rampage, according to federal prosecutors, who want to use the segment at a federal trial scheduled for next month.

The case is set for a March 14 jury trial in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids. Federal prosecutors this week said it wants to use a recording from the Dr. Phil show entitled “A House on Fire, A Dog in Flames – Our Brother is Out of Control.’’

The segment aired Sept. 16. The show focused on Bruce “and recorded the defendant as he talked about the incident at the Pokagon Band Four Winds Casino Resort,’’ Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery J. Davis wrote in court documents.

The government this week put Bruce’s legal team on notice that it plans to introduce the segment as part of its case against Bruce. U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff denied the request because of the way the motion was filed, but she kept the door open for federal prosecutors to try again.

Federal agents in November went to Wheaton, Ill. to get Bruce from the DuPage County Jail. He was returned to Michigan and is now being held at the Newaygo County Jail.

Bruce was with his wife at the casino the weekend of Aug. 10 when tribal police were called to investigate a report of a man “walking outside the resort, wearing only his underwear,’’ court records show.

When police caught up with the man, later identified as Bruce, he “informed them that he had been invited to appear on the Dr. Phil show and was on his way to Los Angeles, California,’’ according to court documents.

Tribal police took Bruce to Michigan City, Indiana, where he was picked up by an Uber driver and transported to the airport and eventually to Los Angeles, court records show.

About the time police were taking Bruce to Indiana, casino staff received complaints that a middle-aged man had made inappropriate comments to young girls near the casino pool. Bruce’s wife then reported that he went into their hotel room and proceeded to break a flat-screen TV, punch holes in the walls and damage mirrors, doors and carpet in the hotel room, according to federal court records.

Bruce’s wife told police she thought he “may have serious mental health issues,’’ court records show. He was not interviewed, but did appear on the Dr. Phil show on Sept. 16.

“During the show he talked about his visit to the casino and proceeded to admit that he had damaged the hotel room,’’ Davis wrote in court documents asking the judge to allow the TV segment as evidence. “If need be, an employee of the Dr. Phil show can be called to testify.’’

The syndicated television show featuring psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw made its debut in 2002.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Contact John Hogan: johnhogan@wzzm13.com. Follow her on Twitter @JohnHoganWZZM.

(© 2017 WZZM)