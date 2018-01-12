AG's Office seeking 40 to 125 years in prison for Larry Nassar

Larry Nassar listens during his preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges on May 26, 2017 at the 55th District Court in Mason. (Photo: Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING - The Michigan Attorney General's Office has asked an Ingham County judge to sentence former MSU doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 125 years in prison.

The high end of the sentence — 125 years — represents one year for every woman and girl who reported to police that Nassar sexually assaulted them.

The request, made in the office's sentencing memorandum filed on Wednesday, comes the week before an expected four-day sentencing hearing for Nassar.

The AG's Office expects 88 women and girls to give statements about sexual abuse by Nassar and its lasting impact, a spokeswoman said.

"For decades Nassar preyed upon unknowing victims at every turn and at every opportunity: in the basement of his home, at this medical clinic, at his volunteer gym, at United States Gymnastics training facilities, and at hotels across the world," Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis wrote in the court filing.

"He used his trusted and respected position as a physician to harm instead of heal, to secure unlimited access to a pool of victims, to live out every day his deviant sexual desires while maintaining a secret collection of child sexually abusive photographs and videos that was not only vast but grotesque."

Nassar's attorneys declined to comment.

Nassar, 54, of Holt, pleaded guilty in November to 10 sexual assault charges split between Ingham and Eaton counties as part of plea agreements that set his minimum sentence between 25 and 40 years in prison.

In December, a federal judge sentenced Nassar to 60 years in prison for three child pornography convictions. The judge ordered that Nassar begin serving his state sentences after the federal sentence. He's appealing his federal sentence.

Next week, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will sentence Nassar on seven of those charges. Nassar will be sentenced on Jan. 31 in Eaton County on three charges.

As part of the plea deal, Nassar and his attorneys agreed to let more than 125 women and girls give victim impact statements, if they want to do so.

Povilaitis wrote in the sentencing memorandum that Aquilina "will see and hear ... the destruction this Defendant's criminal actions have wrought in the victims' lives, their families' lives, and in the community at large."

Nassar worked for decades at Michigan State University and with USA Gymnastics and Twistars gymnastics club in Dimondale. All three organizations, along with Nassar and several current and former MSU officials, are being sued by some 140 women and girls who say Nassar sexually abused them.

Many say the abuse happened at MSU and sometimes decades ago.

