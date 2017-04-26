Ahead of Jeffrey Willis' next court date, prosecutor wants 1 trial for 3 cases

Jeffrey Willis seated in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, June 22, 2016. (Photo: WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Jeffrey Willis is expected to appear in a Muskegon County courtroom during the afternoon Friday, April 28.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson plans to ask during a motion hearing that the abduction case, the Rebekah Bletsch murder and Jessica Heeringa murder charges be heard by one jury in one trial.

The public defenders representing Willis are expected to ask the judge to deny the motion and keep the three cases separate as they are now and hold three separate trials.

The prosecutor says he's making the request because all three investigations have so much overlapping evidence.

"Because they are so mixed and intertwined with one another, it just makes sense," Hilson said Wednesday.

Hilson says one trial will be more efficient for the county, witnesses and jurors.

"Instead of bringing in witnesses in three separate cases, three separate times, bring them in one time and try the whole thing at once," Hilson said. "That's important as it relates to an experts that we have to bring in and pay for, witnesses from out of state that we have to bring in."

