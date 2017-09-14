Alcohol-fueled gun theft at Allendale pawn shop brings man prison

(Photo: Mich. Dept. of Corrections)

ALLENDALE, MICH. - An Illinois man already locked up for robbing an Allendale pizzeria employee was sentenced to federal prison for stealing a handgun from a nearby pawn shop.

The gun theft and pizzeria robbery happened within days of each other in late August, 2016. Brad Scott Bree admitted to being “heavily intoxicated,’’ court records show.

A federal judge this week sentenced Bree to nearly seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bree, 32, of Aurora, Ill., pleaded guilty in May to the federal charge.

Bree, who also has three convictions in Illinois, has been plagued by excessive alcohol and drug use, his attorney wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Charges for the gun store theft came after Bree was arrested for an armed robbery that happened outside Peppino's Pizzeria just west of Grand Valley State University. Investigators say Bree and a second man confronted a restaurant employee at gunpoint in the parking lot just after 2 a.m.

A day after the Aug. 31, 2016 robbery, the owner of Lake Michigan Pawn reported that a .45-caliber handgun had been stolen earlier in the week.

The pawn shop owner suspected Bree, telling investigators Bree was in the store the evening of Aug. 29, 2016 and was seen behind the counter near an unlocked case, court records show.

In addition to 82 months in federal prison, U.S. District Court Judge Robert J. Jonker slapped Bree with a $1,000 fine. Bree will also have to serve three years on supervised release once he gets out of prison.

In July, an Ottawa County Circuit Court judge sentenced Bree to a minimum of nearly six years for the pizza store robbery. He'll first have to serve a mandatory two-year term for using a gun during a felony. The armed robbery sentence is capped at 30 years.

The state and federal sentences will run concurrent.

