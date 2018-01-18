Andrew Hudson to be sentenced for Ana Carrillo's murder

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For weeks he forced authorities to search for the body of his ex-girlfriend while her family waited desperately. Thursday, Jan. 18, Andrew Hudson is scheduled to be sentenced for the stabbing death of Ana Carrillo.

Forty years in prison is the minimum sentence he will receive.

Hudson's most recent court appearance was on Dec. 18, when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, admitting that he stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the neck at his home in Wyoming, wrapped her body in plastic and buried it beneath a tree in his mother's yard several miles away.

Here is a timeline of the major developments in the case:

Sept. 3: Ana Carrillo disappears, Andrew Hudson arrested and charged with lying to police

Ana Carrillo disappears, Andrew Hudson arrested and charged with lying to police Oct. 12: Hudson charged with open murder

Hudson charged with open murder Nov. 9: Hudson leads investigators to the spot where he buried Carrillo's body near his mothers home

Hudson leads investigators to the spot where he buried Carrillo's body near his mothers home Nov. 30: Carrillo's memorial service

Carrillo's memorial service Dec. 18: Hudson accepts plea deal

Investigators searched Johnson park extensively looking for Carrillo's body. Prosecutors say they likely would never have found it without making a deal with Hudson.

That deal included dropping perjury charges against three people, including his parents.

Carrillo's mother says not having her body was the hardest part. "Without her we would have been wondering where is she? Is she out there still?" asked Birdie Carrillo.

Andrew Hudson's sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday with Judge Mark Trusock.

WZZM 13 will be in court for the sentencing and will bring you the result both on-air and online.

