Appeals Court upholds city's now-curtailed ‘photo and fingerprint' policy

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court decision that allows Grand Rapids police to take photos and thumbprints of people who do not have identification; a practice the city largely abandoned in late 2015.

The case involves Denishio Johnson, a black teenaged boy who was photographed and fingerprinted after police received a call about suspicious activity outside a Grand Rapids health club. He wasn’t charged with a crime.

Three years after the Aug. 2011 incident, the boy’s family filed a lawsuit against the city and individual officers, claiming young black males were targeted for photographs and thumbprints in violation of their constitutional rights.

A Kent County judge dismissed the lawsuit, leading to an appeal. In a 22-page published decision, the Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal, saying the officers involved were entitled to qualified immunity and the city has no liability for the “photograph and print policy.’’

Justices said officers have immunity because it’s not clearly established that fingerprinting and photographing people without identification violates the U.S. Constitution.

The city attorney’s office on Wednesday released a statement saying it was pleased with the Appeals Court ruling, but noted the police department in 2015 discontinued the picture and print policy.

“The department implemented these changes in an effort to improve and better align our services with community expectations,’’ according to the statement. “The community wants us to move forward, not backward. The department is not interested in reverting back to old practices.’’

Miriam Aukerman, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, said she was disappointed with the ruling, but supports efforts by police to curtail its photo-and-fingerprint policy.

“We don’t see any reason for it to occur at all,’ Aukerman said. “Those kinds of practices are part of what has really undermined trust between communities of color in Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department.’’

The lawsuit stems from an incident in which police received a phone call that a person later identified as Johnson was walking through the parking lot of Michigan Athletic Club and looking into several vehicles. Numerous items had been stolen from vehicles in the MAC parking lot near Burton Street and Breton Avenue SE during the preceding months.

Johnson, who lived nearby, did not have identification on him and told officers he was 15 years old. He was found sitting beneath a tree. He told police he walked through the parking lot and was waiting to meet a friend who was taking the bus. A witness told police he saw Johnson looking into vehicles, but indicated he did not try to enter them.

Police say they took a picture of Johnson in case there were witnesses from the previous thefts who could identify a suspect. He was also fingerprinted because police had tried to obtain fingerprints from the previous incidents at the parking lot.

Johnson says he was handcuffed for the photograph and print procedure and placed in the back of a police car for 5 to 10 minutes while waiting for his mother to arrive. He said police did not ask for his consent for the pictures and prints.

The lawsuit claimed Johnson suffered a “loss of freedom, fright, shock, embarrassment and humiliation.’’

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV