Arizona man being charged with assault after punching owner of Geek Group

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An Arizona man is charged with assault and battery after punching the owner of the Geek Group in Grand Rapids.

The incident was caught on camera Tuesday afternoon, when the man showed up at the company's office on Leonard Street.

Lonnie Griffin, 33, is no stranger to the Geek Group. He has been to the facility two other times in the past; each time being told not to come back. This time, it led to an assault. The founder and President of the Geek group, Chris Boden, was punched in the face in and can be seen pointing a gun at the suspect shortly after being hit.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday afternoon. Video shows Griffin wandering around the building. Since he has been there before, the employees called 911 and notified Boden. As he walked to the front, Griffin punched Boden in the face. Boden then pulled out his gun and forced Griffin to leave the building. He was arrested a short time later.



Boden is concerned that Griffin is mentally ill. Back in August, he showed up at the facility looking for a female employee. Boden convinced Griffin to put handcuffs on and asked him why he drove all the way to Michigan from Arizona. He said to “see his wife”. He went on to say that his wife was an employee at Geek Group and they had been married for “a billion years”.

Amy is not Griffin’s wife, but according to Boden he has shown up to her house in the past.

WZZM 13 did find out that Griffin has a criminal past. He was charged with assault in Maricopa, County Arizona in 2016. After being convicted on the charge he spent a little over a year in prison and was released from in February of 2017. Griffin is no longer on probation.

In Kent County, Griffin is now charged with trespassing and assault and battery. Boden says he is concerned that Griffin is not being treated for mental illness and is a danger to society.

