Arrest made 6 months after fatal crash in Montcalm County

CORAL, MICH. - A 29-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a fiery, fatal crash from the 4th of July.

The Montcalm County Prosecutor's Office authorized a warrant for operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

The man, who will not be named until he is arraigned, was arrested at his home in Coral without incident on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Guy Petherbridge, 61, was stopped on Kendaville Road, west of Baily Road, after hitting a deer around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. While he was stopped, his car was hit by an eastbound Ford truck, driven by the man who is now lodged at the Montcalm County Jail.

The impact of the crash caused the car to split in half and catch fire. Petherbridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

