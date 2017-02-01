Arrest made after Oct. strip mall shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21 -year- old Grand Rapids man.

According to a release from the Grand Rapids Police department, 20-year-old Jokari Lowery was arraigned Wednesday, Feb.1 for charges in connection to the October shooting of Juwan Boykin.

Lowery faces an open murder charge along with firearm charges and being a habitual offender.

The shooting occurred at a large party around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, inside the Clearance Outlet store on 28th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue.

When police arrived on scene they found Boykin dead inside the building, with a crowd of at least 50 people outside. Eight others were injured in the shooting.

Lowery was taken into custody on Jan. 31, and he is currently being held without bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 21, 2017.

