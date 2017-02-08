This person is wanted for stealing purses from area hospitals and using credit cards at area stores, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Departmetn. (Photo: Kent County Sheriff's Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - UPDATE: Kent County Sheriff Department tweeted Wednesday that the person accused has been arrested.

*UPDATE* The subject accused of stealing purses from medical facilities has been arrested. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/BNyN5JjPyF — Kent County Sheriff (@KentSheriff) February 8, 2017

Police asked the public to help find a person suspected of stealing credit cards from people at various Kent County hospitals.

The suspect is wanted for several thefts where they steal purses and use stolen credit cards at various stores, according to a Facebook post by the Kent County Sheriff's Department.

Police on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it's been an ongoing problem, and they need help locating the suspect.

Anyone who might have information is asked to contact the department by their Facebook page or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

