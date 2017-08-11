Authorities in South Haven are searching for armed robbery suspect

Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a convenience store on Friday morning. (Photo: Provided by Van Buren Co. Sheriff Office)

SOUTH HAVEN, MICH. - Authorities in South Haven are looking for a suspect that robbed a convenience store in South Haven on Friday morning.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened around 8:45 a.m. at Phoenix Qwick-Stop located at 04237 County Road 687 in South Haven.

The suspect walked into the store, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the store clerk and demanded cash from the registers. Initially the store clerk refused, but then the suspect came around the counter with the gun still out and demanded the clerk open the registers.

The clerk ran out the front door and started yelling for help as the suspect started stuffing money into his pockets, authorities said.

When the suspect heard the clerk screaming, he started to run after the clerk, but then left the area in an older, black Chevrolet Impala and headed southbound on County Road 687. According to a press release from Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle has damage to the right front end, tinted windows and a Michigan plate.

The suspect was last seen in dark blue pants, black shoes, a light-blue hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing a ball cap with a camouflage pattern on the brim and a black mask on the lower portion of his face.

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

