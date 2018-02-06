Authorities looking for man who flashed minors in Allegan

Getty Images

ALLEGAN, MICH. - The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for the man who exposed himself to two minors on Jan. 26.

According to sheriff's office, it happened between 3 and 4 p.m. near Allegan High School. The suspect exposed himself to two minor girls.

The sheriff's office is attempting to find a man who may have been in area at the time of the incident. The witness was driving a red Ford Mustang with black stripes on the hood.

This person may have information or seen something that could help identify the suspect involved in the case.

If you know this person or have seen this vehicle, contact Detective Gardiner at 269-673-0500 ext. 4454 or Silent Observer at 1-80-554-3633.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

