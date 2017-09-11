Authorities: Missing Wyoming woman's case may be 'homicide'

35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo: Provided)

WYOMING, MICH. - Authorities in Wyoming are calling a missing woman's case a possible homicide and/or kidnapping.

In a sworn affidavit to a Wyoming District Court judge, Wyoming police say Lyle Hudson lied while being examined by a prosecuting attorney in what they are now calling a possible homicide investigation.

Lyle Hudson was arrested on Sept. 8 and previously faced a perjury charge issued by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office in connection to Ana Carrillo's disappearance. He was arraigned on that charge in court on Monday, Sept. 11 and faces a felony charge punishable with life in prison.

According to court documents, Hudson knowingly made false statements on his possible involvement with a trail camera, storage image decide and his contact with his son, Andrew Hudson -- who is Carrillo's ex-boyfriend.

Andrew Hudson was arrested on Sept. 3 and faces a misdemeanor charge for lying to police while they were trying to investigate his ex-girlfriend's disappearance.

Both men have bails set at $50,000. They are due back in court later this month.

Ana Carrillo, 35, has been missing since Sept. 3. Her family and friends say she was on her way to pick up her three children from their father's home in Wyoming that morning. She had borrowed a car for the drive, however, her car was found in a businesses parking lot on Sept. 3 and, but Carrillo was not.

Investigators are asking that if anyone knows were Carrillo is or has heard from her to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

