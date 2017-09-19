Autopsies performed for 'suspicious deaths,' being investigated as murder-suicide

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

BRIDGMAN, MICH. - Investigators continue to investigate two 'suspicious deaths' in Bridgman and have released details following their autopsies.

According to the Bridgman Police Department, authorities believe that 63-year-old Donald Ackerman shot his wife, 67-year-old Pamela Ackerman, then shot himself.

When police arrived to the Ackerman's home on Baldwin Road, they found Pamela Ackerman with two gunshot wounds to the head and Donald Ackerman with only one.

Investigators continue to look into the incident and say they plan on sending the case to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office.

