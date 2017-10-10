Backgound on the Holland homicide suspect and victim

HOLLAND, MICH. - The man police believe killed his 37-year-old girlfriend will face a judge to be officially charged Wednesday morning, Oct. 11.

After a nearly five hour search on Monday, Oct. 9, 56-year-old Keith Williams was arrested on the south side of Holland after his girlfriend was stabbed to death earlier that afternoon.

Police have now identified that victim as 37-year-old Crystal Latham.

"Definitely never saw this coming," Michelle Graves said.

Graves knew both Williams and Latham well. She says they frequently visited the video store where she works.

"Mr Williams has been a pretty regular customer of mine," she said. "Soft spoken, pretty quiet, kept to himself, never gave us any trouble. We really thought he was a nice guy."

But Williams' criminal history paints a different picture. The Holland man is a registered sex offender who served 15 years for a criminal sexual contact charge. He was released three years ago.

Back in the 80's, Williams also served time for assault with a dangerous weapon out of Wayne County. He also had served jail time for a few other run-ins including retail fraud, assault, and unarmed robbery.

As for the victim, Graves said she knew her well. Latham was described as a mother who was trying to get back on her feet.

"Our children went to school together," she said.

"Even though she didn't have custody, I would see her at functions and then recently she started coming in with Mr. Williams. Just recently she came in with her children which stood out to me, because that tells she must be making progress of trying to get her life back together."

Williams is expected to be arraigned in 58th District Court Wednesday morning, Oct. 11.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV