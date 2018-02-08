MIDDLEVILLE, MICH. - Schools in Middleville were placed on lockdown Thursday, Feb. 8 after a bank robbery in the area.

According to Barry County central dispatch, deputies were called to the Chemical Bank on the 300 block of Arlington Street .

There was no word on whether the suspect in the robbery was armed, or if they got away with any money. Dispatch did say the schools in Middleville were placed on lockdown as a safety precaution while sheriff deputies investigated.

Deputies were still on scene as of 4:30 p.m.

