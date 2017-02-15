Battle Creek teens charged with raping underage girls

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Two 17-year-old Battle Creek men are facing sexual assault charges involving underage girls.

Robert London was arrested in Three Rivers on Tuesday night on a warrant for assault and battery and is in the St. Joseph County jail in Centreville. He is awaiting return to Calhoun County, probably later this week, where he faces four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Sgt. Jeff Case of the Battle Creek Police Department.

A second man, Davon McClinton, was arraigned Monday in Calhoun County District Court on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His bond was set at $25,000 cash.

Case said both men are charged with sexual assaults involving girls between the ages of 13 and 15. Both men face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Case said the four girls frequently ran away from home or were involved with the juvenile justice system and sought to spend time with London and McClinton.

"The four females seem to have a relationship or friendship with both parties," Case said. "They looked up to (London). In certain cases they would say he was trying to help them out.

"In many of the situations, when they were runaways or had other problems they would flee to Mr. London."

Case said the girls were sometimes given alcohol, marijuana or pills in conjunction with the sex.

While investigators said the girls were not forcibly assaulted, by law they can't give consent until they are 16 years old.

Case said the sex occurred at different locations in Battle Creek.

"They were not at his home," Case said, referring to London. "They were at other locations – at friends, abandoned houses, homes of the girls – depending on the circumstances."

He said London and McClinton are friends.

Case said police were notified at the end of January by juvenile probation officers about the possible sexual assaults and police began their investigation and warrants were sought early in February.

London was arrested in September on charges of unarmed robbery and resisting police after officers said he stole a cell phone from a 66-year-old man at the Econolodge at 165 Capital Ave. S.W. and then fled on foot. He was found inside Battle Creek Central High School by a police officer but fled again when the officer attempted to arrest him. He was eventually found and arrested by police inside the former W.K. Kellogg Middle School building.

The robbery charges were eventually dismissed after the victim failed to appear for a court hearing but the charge of resisting police is pending in circuit court, according to Prosecutor David Gilbert.

