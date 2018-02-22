Belding Area Schools close because of threat

Belding High School as seen on Google Street View. (Photo: Google Maps/Google Street View)

BELDING, MICH. - The Superintendent of Belding Area Schools says a "recycled" social media threat has closed the district Friday, Feb. 23.

"The threat is to BHS," said Brent Noskey on the district's website.

"However, after investigating, it appears to be a recycled threat from New Mexico."

NBC affiliate KOB4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico reports that Albuquerque Public Schools delayed school two hours Thursday after a false security threat posted on social media.

Superintendent Noskey says he's working with the Belding Police Department and the FBI to make sure the threat was not meant for Belding.

Otsego Public Schools closed Thursday because of a similar threat. A shooting last week at a school in Florida killed 17 people.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV