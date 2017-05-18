Benton Harbor business owner recovering after shooting

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

BENTON HARBOR, MICH. - A Benton Harbor business owner is being treated for injuries after a shooting Thursday evening in the city.

The department of public safety says 38-year-old Dondrell Blackamore was taken to Lakeland Hospital after officers were dispatched to the intersection of Main and McCord for a report of a shooting around 6:30 p.m Thursday, May 17.

Police say Blackamore is the business owner of M&M Garage.

The suspect is reported to be a black man, dressed in all black and he ran east form the scene, according to a release from the department of public safety. There was a burgundy minivan in the area that police say maybe related to shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Benton Harbor Public Safety Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV