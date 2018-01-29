Blakeney sentenced up to 42 years for killing mother's boyfriend

Darveaille Jamar Blakeny (Photo: Custom)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Darveaille Blakeney was sentenced today for the murder of his mother's boyfriend in 2016.

Police say that Joseph Jordan was shot and killed after he pushed Blakeney's mother who was trying to break up a fight between the two men.

Blakeney is facing two charges that will run consecutively.

First, he will serve two years on a gun charge then 16 to 40 years for second degree murder.

Blakeney pleaded guilty to both charges in 2017.

