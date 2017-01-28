Bodies of 2 men found in car in Walmart parking lot

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Authorities say the bodies of two men have been found in a car outside of a mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store.

Police said Saturday they are investigating the deaths of the 31-year-old Joseph Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Hammond as homicides. The men are from Flint, which is roughly 20 miles east of where the bodies were found in Caledonia Township near Owosso.

The bodies were discovered Friday evening. Autopsies are planned.

No arrests have been made.

