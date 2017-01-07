Body found, relative arrested in missing-man case

Robert Barroso, II (Photo: Provided)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Investigators believe they have found the body of a Battle Creek man missing since last week and police have arrested a man in connection with his death.

Both Calhoun County Undersheriff Tim Hurtt and Prosecutor David Gilbert confirmed the findings and arrest Saturday morning.

Robert Barroso II, 28, of Battle Creek was last seen Dec. 27 near his home on Kingman Avenue having an argument with a relative, 29. Both men drove away and Barroso has not been seen since.

Police discovered his car near Lake of the Woods in Lee Township northeast of Marshall on Monday. On Friday, they discovered the body of a man believed to be Barroso. They also arrested the other man on open murder charges and he is being held at the Calhoun County jail.

Officers from the Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force have been investigating the disappearance of Barroso all week. Saturday they were awaiting officers from the Battle Creek Police Department crime lab to process the scene where the body was located. That location has not been disclosed.

Barroso's mother, Lori Gauthier of Battle Creek, said earlier this week that her son and the other man were arguing over a woman. The other man had told police he followed Barroso to N Drive North where they stopped and talked again before Barroso drove away. Police had held subsequent interviews with the man before his arrest Friday.

