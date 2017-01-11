Bond set at $500K for ex-firefighter charged with child sexually abusive activity

Former firefighter Clem Bell, 51, arraigned on four felony charges, including child sexually abusive activity. (Photo: Kent County Jail)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A former Cascade Township firefighter was arraigned Wednesday, Jan. 11, on four felony charges stemming from a sexual relationship he forged with a 16-year-old girl involved in a program for young adults interested in firefighting.

Clem Harold Bell, 51, is accused of child sexually abusive activity involving the girl at his home on Ridgemont Drive SE in Cascade Township. He also faces two charges of using a computer to commit a crime and possession of child sexually abusive material.

The charges stem from a criminal investigation launched in mid-December by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department involving two Cascade Township firefighters. Both were suspended; Bell has since resigned. Bell is the only one to face criminal charges at this point. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

During a video arraignment in 63rd District Court, defense attorney Robert Hackett asked that Bell be released on a personal recognizance bond, telling the judge Bell has been cooperative.

“He’s not a flight risk; he has substantial ties to the community, he lives with his wife and daughters,’’ Hackett told the judge.

The sexual relationship between Bell and the 16-year-old was consensual and “has nothing to do’’ with Bell’s two daughters, ages 13 and 15, Hackett said.

Judge Sara Smolenski denied the personal recognizance bond, which allows a defendant to be released without posting money.

“I cannot think of one case like this that would ever be a PR bond,’’ Smolenski said. “The minute we are talking about child sexually abusive activity, it is like a ton of red flags that causes everybody a great deal of concern, as well it should.’’

Smolenski set bond at $500,000. A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 25.

A warrant charging Bell was authorized on Friday, Jan. 6. He was arrested in Benzie County while on a skiing weekend with family members. Bell returned to Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Kent County Undersheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said he was not charged with sexual assault because of the victim’s age.

The investigation began Dec. 14 when deputies received a complaint of an inappropriate relationship between a 16-year-old female and a 51-year-old male, according to a probable cause affidavit in 63rd District Court.

“Investigators learned from the victim that she had known the defendant since April of 2016,’’ Dep. Jason Richards wrote in the probable cause affidavit. “Since that time she stated they had engaged in sexual activities multiple times.

“In addition, they exchanged photographs between the two; these photographs included those sexual in nature via their cellular telephones,’’ Richards wrote.

Deputies obtained multiple search warrants as part of the investigation and were able to locate photographs on Bell’s cellphone “consistent with the victim’s statements,’’ Richards wrote.

Some of the photos were of the victim’s private areas “consistent with child sexually abusive material,’’ Richards wrote.

A second person remains under investigation, but no charges have been filed, LaJoye-Young said. Investigators are still examining electronic equipment seized as part of the investigation, she said.

The alleged victim visited the Cascade Township Fire Department as part of the Explorer program, which is chartered through the Boy Scouts of America. Participants are co-eds between the ages of 14 and 21 who are interested in firefighting and emergency services.

Cascade Township Supervisor Rob Beahan on Monday said the township suspended its Explorer program due to the criminal investigation.

Township officials have “reached out to talk individually with the families of other students in the program,’’ Beahan said in the statement.

