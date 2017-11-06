Break-in leads to attempted murder charges for Ludington man

A Mason County Sheriff's Deputy's vehicle, file photo. (Photo: Mason County Press)

MASON COUNTY, MICH. - A 27-year-old Mason County man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he broke into his ex-wife's home over the weekend.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, the homeowner walked into the Mason County Sheriff's department to report the crime. She told investigators the break-in happened around 5 a.m.

The woman says she woke up to her ex-husband in her bedroom, sitting on top of a male friend of hers. She told police her ex-husband was choking the man and the victim could not speak. The suspect left the home after the woman screamed.

Police located and arrested the suspect later in the day.

The victim, a 22 year-old Ludington man, did not seek medical treatment.

