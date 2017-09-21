BREAKING: Suspect on the run in Comstock Park, residents in area advised to stay indoors

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

ALPINE TWP., MICH. - Police are looking for a suspect who they say is "potentially dangerous" in the Comstock Park area, one school is currently on lockdown and residents are advised to stay indoors.

The suspect is believed to have committed a violent crime while armed with a weapon.

The suspect is described as the following:

African American male

6-ft tall

170 pounds

Gray shirt and jeans

Tattoos on chin and neck

Considered potentially dangerous

Stoney Creek Elementary School and Green Ridge Elementary School are both currently on lockdown, and Mill Creek Middle School is waiting to hear from the Sheriff's department on if they should do the same.

Kent County Sheriff's Office along with Michigan State Police are searching for the suspect in the York Creek Apartment area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV