Burglar caught on camera stealing a TV in Byron Township

BYRON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Kent County Sheriff's Department is hoping to community can help find the man who stole from a Byron Township home.

It happened on Friday, Feb. 16 at a home on 76th Street SW. The homeowner came home to discover their television and some money were stolen from their home.

The suspect was caught on the homeowner's surveillance camera loading the TV into a purple four door passenger car -- possibly a 2005 Buick LaCrosse.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black man, last seen wearing a light brown winter stocking cap, black jacket, blue jeans and gray and white Nike shoes.

This information comes after a number of home invasions have been reported in Kent, Ottawa and Allegan counties on Friday as well.

Anyone with information or can identify the suspect in the photos should call the Kent County Sheriff's Department at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 66-774-2345.

