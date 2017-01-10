Sean Fitzgerald faces charges of operating a plane under the influence of alcohol. (Photo: Traverse City Record-Eagle)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The attorney for a charter airline co-pilot suspected of being drunk when he was pulled off a plane in Traverse City has lost a bid to have the case dismissed, arguing the plane never left the ground.

Sean Michael Fitzgerald may have been in the cockpit on Aug. 25, but he “did not operate the aircraft,’’ Grand Rapids attorney Larry C. Willey wrote in a December motion to have the criminal case dismissed.

Fitzgerald was charged with operating a common carrier while under the influence of alcohol, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

A federal judge refused to dismiss the case, which had been set for trial this week.

“It is undisputed that (Fitzgerald) engaged in pre-flight duties as a co-pilot; and he did so with the purpose of running or controlling the function of the aircraft,’’ U.S. District Court Judge Robert Holmes Bell wrote in a nine-page opinion released Monday, Jan. 9.

Fitzgerald had a blood alcohol level of .31 percent when he was pulled from a Talon Air flight at Cherry Capital Airport in Grand Traverse County, according to a criminal complaint filed in September. His blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal threshold for driving and nearly 15 times higher than the threshold for flying.

In his opinion to uphold the criminal charge, Bell cited a previous court case in which an expert testified “each of the many required and vital tasks the pilot and co-pilot must perform before the aircraft can move, is operating the aircraft.’’

Fitzgerald began pre-flight preparation of the airplane, including communicating with the airport tower to obtain the flight plan and clearances for the trip, Bell wrote. Fitzgerald turned on auxiliary power, inspected outside the aircraft “and brought coffee and luggage to the aircraft,’’ Bell noted.

“Although (Fitzgerald) had only completed 30 percent of the pre-flight preparations necessary for takeoff, the plane could have departed within 45 minutes,’’ Bell wrote. “In addition, three aircraft passengers had arrived and were awaiting departure.’’

During this time, pilot Manny Ramirez smelled alcohol and noticed that Fitzgerald’s eyes were bloodshot. When asked if he had been drinking, Fitzgerald denied it.

After Ramirez called Talon Air to report that Fitzgerald has been drinking, the airline contacted the Traverse City Police Department.

A Traverse City police officer found Fitzgerald “sitting in the cockpit, wearing plane earphones and conducting pre-flight checks of gauges,’’ Bell wrote.

Fitzgerald failed a field test for alcohol impairment. Two preliminary blood alcohol tests were given, “both of which showed an unusually high blood alcohol content of over .30 percent,’’ court records show.

Investigators say Fitzgerald was preparing to help fly the commuter plane with a handful of passengers from Traverse City to Bedford, Massachusetts.

Fitzgerald, 35, who lives in Boca Raton, Fla., was initially charged in Traverse City District Court with a misdemeanor offense of aircraft crew member with a blood alcohol content of .02 or more. It is punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

The state charge was dismissed after the more serious federal charge was filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids. Fitzgerald’s trial in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids has been adjourned. A new date has not been set.

