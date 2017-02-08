Case against Wyoming plow driver charged in deadly accident moves to circuit court

Austin Hill appears in Wyoming District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Photo: John Hogan)

WYOMING, MICH. - A Wyoming plow truck driver accused of striking a pedestrian and fleeing waived a preliminary hearing on the felony charge today, sending the case to trial.

Austin Joseph Hill, 21, is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death. Police say he was driving a pickup truck equipped with a V-plow when he struck 26-year-old Chelsea Crawford as she walked along 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue SW.

During a brief appearance Wednesday in Wyoming District Court, lawyers opted to send the case to circuit court for “further negotiations with the prosecutor’s office.’’

Hill’s lawyer last month made an unsuccessful bid to have Hill's $1 million bond reduced to $10,000 – 10 percent.

The accident occurred about 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 10. Wyoming Police caught up with Hill two days later; he was arrested at a Wyoming apartment complex about 1-½ miles from the crash site based on tips phoned in by the public.

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death is a 15-year felony, but the penalty can be doubled because of prior felony convictions.

Hill has a criminal record dating back to his teen years. He’s been arrested for growing marijuana, possessing cocaine, driving with expired plates and maintaining a drug house.

He was discharged from probation last June on a marijuana conviction.

(© 2017 WZZM)