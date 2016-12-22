Caught on video: Armed jewelry robbery in Dearborn

A screen grab from surveillance video of a Dearborn jewelry robbery. (Photo: Dearborn Police)

DEARBORN, MICH. - Dearborn police are hunting for three armed suspects who entered a Warren Avenue jewelry story and smashed several display cases, swiping items and striking the owner with a handgun.

No shots were fired in the robbery at 1 p.m. today near Warren and Schaefer.

According to police, the suspects first browsed the merchandise, them produced a gun and hit the employee with it. After smashing and grabbing, they fled in an older model red Chevrolet Cavalier convertible, believed to be in the range of 1995-2002.

The owner is recovering at an area hospital.

“Crimes of this nature are particularly disturbing because the suspects showed no regard for the safety of the employee," said Police Chief Ronald Haddad. "Crimes like this will not be tolerated. We are urging the public to come forward with information regarding this incident.”

The car used in the robbery. (Photo: Dearborn Police)

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information. Call Dearborn police with any information or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Detroit Free Press