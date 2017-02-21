Charges issued against driver suspected of hitting Wyoming police officer

Wyoming officer Ryan Silvis (Photo: Wyoming Police Department)

WYOMING, MICH. - The Kent County Prosecutor has authorized charges against the driver accused of hitting a Wyoming Police Department officer and throwing him 30 feet through the air.

Jeffrey Huizinga faces two charges, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. Huizinga is charged with failing to use due care or caution when passing an emergency vehicle. That is a felony charge that could result in up to two years in prison.

He is also charged with a moving violation causing serious impairment of bodily function. That is a one-year misdemeanor charge.

Huizinga is accused of driving on U.S. 131 on Feb. 1, 2017, and hitting a pick up truck that had been involved in a previous accident. Wyoming Police officer Ryan Silvis was helping the driver of the pick up truck at the time.

The crash caused the pick up truck to hit Silvis, causing him to be thrown more than 30 feet before landing on the ground again. The woman who was driving the pick up truck was also hit and pinned between Huizinga's vehicle and the concrete wall on the highway.

Both Officer Silvis and the woman driving the pick up truck were injured.

According to Wyoming Police, Silvis has recovered enough to return to light duty at work.

