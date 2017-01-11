Charges against Jeffrey Willis held up by unresolved legal issues

Accused killer Jeffrey Willis in court Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Muskegon, Mich. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - The two most significant felony charges against accused murderer Jeffrey Willis have moved into Muskegon County's Circuit Court from District Court, but two significant unresolved legal issues are holding up the cases -- trial likely is several months away.

The murder charges against Willis relating to the deaths of Jessica Heeringa and Rebekah Bletsch now are in the pre-trial stage. It's a time when, almost daily, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson works to get evidence in order.

"I have always prided myself on preparation, you can never be over prepared in a case like this," Hilson said Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Hilson and other prosecutors are working inside the Muskegon County Hall of Justice building. A few blocks east of the building, just down Apple Avenue, two other attorneys are preparing for trial, too.

"We work Willis everyday," said Frederick Johnson, the chief Muskegon County Public Defender.

Johnson placed Assistant Public Defender Brian Hosticka on the Willis case.

"There are four cases, but several counts in each case," Hosticka said.

Four other public defenders and a legal intern are also working to defend Jeffrey Willis of Muskegon Township.

"We recognized when the first case came in that there was more likely going to be others, so we planned to have multiple attorneys assigned to Willis," Johnson said.

Before the circuit court trial, a judge must resolve two pending legal issues relating to the Heeringa and Bletsch investigations. One is to decide if evidence from the Heeringa case can be used during the trial relating to the death of Bletsch -- and vice-versa.

A judge in district court previously approved a similar ruling in preparing for a pre-trial.

The second issue relates to the defense motion claiming Willis' rights were violated by jail guards.

"I asked them point blank, 'Did you go in and remove his notes in September?' and they were honest and said, 'Yeah,'" Hosticka said.

The defense believes the notes removed from Willis' jail cell by guards were protected attorney client communications.

"It is almost like they are using him as a tool in their own investigation," Hosticka said.

Prosecutor Hilson contends Willis' right were not violated.

"Based on where the notes were found, and the fact that the notes did not have any designation that they were attorney client type communications," Hilson said.

Resolving the issue may take several more weeks. The judge's decision could be subject to the appeals process leading to delays measured in months.

Hosticka believes individually, the multiple felony counts Willis is charged with are defensible.

"But when they are all lumped together to make this guy look like a monster, and that is the word that has been used to describe him, it is awfully hard to get a fair trial," Hosticka said.

"Look at that witness chair and judge this case by what you heard on that witness chair not what your cousin told you or what your neighbor is saying," Johnson said.

Setting the stage for a lengthy jury selection process, and any trial likely is to last weeks, not days.

"This is a big deal for everyone concerned the victims and Mr. Willis, and we are not going to rush anything, we are going to make sure that justice is done," Johnson said.

Hilson believes evidence will eventfully show it was Willis who took the lives of Heeringa and Bletsch.

"We have the right guy, I have no doubt in my mind," Hilson said.

The prosecution and defense can only speculate as to when the first trial will begin. At this time, both sides believe this summer at the earliest.

The charges relating to the attempted kidnapping of the teenage girl and those relating to secretly taking photographs of other teenage girls will likely not happen until after the two murder trials end.

The cousin of Willis, Kevin Bluhm, is charged as a co-defendant in the Heeringa case.

Bluhm remains in the Muskegon County Jail waiting for a preliminary hearing on the felony charge of accessory after the fact. His' attorney is waiting on numerous court transcripts to review before scheduling a preliminary hearing on the charge.

