Check your wallet: Counterfeit $20 bills circulating in Ottawa County

The front and backs of counterfeit $20 bills that have been floating around Ottawa County recently. These bills have "copy" printed on the front and back of them. (Photo: Courtesy of the Zeeland Police Department / Facebook)

ZEELAND, MICH. - Ottawa County residents have been asked to check their wallets for any counterfeit $20 bills that have turned up at various restaurants, gas stations and stores.

According to a Facebook post by the Zeeland Police Department, the bill feel real but have the word "copy" printed on both sides. The counterfeit bills have been used as restaurants, gas stations, stores and even garage sales.

Police are asking that customers and employees to be extra cautious and check the currency before accepting it. If you're selling items on your own, be even more careful and double-check all money passed between yourself and the buyer.

If you do come in contact with a counterfeit $20 bill, contact your local law enforcement. Zeeland Police assure residents that the U.S. Secret Service is aware that the counterfeits are making their way around and are investigating the situation.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

