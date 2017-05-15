Child assaulted at Irving store while mom went to gym

IRVING -- Irving Police say an employee at a local MetroPCS store has been arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
36-year-old Gerardo Israel Strauss is being held in the Irving City Jail with a bond set at $100,000.
Strauss worked at the MetroPCS located on the 1400 block of E. Grauwyler Road in Irving. It is part of a strip mall and next to that business is a shop called Direct Nutrition. Police tell WFAA that many parents would leave their children in the store to play with phones and laptops, while they went to the Zumba fitness class at Direct Nutrition.
The girl's mother is not looking at any charges at this point because detectives say she never knowingly exposed her daughter to any harm or neglect. Her daughter was in a public store, open during business hours and her mother was technically just on the other side of that wall.
Because the 9-year-old was one of several kids said to be left in that store during the fitness class, Irving Police say it's possible there could be more victims. Anyone with concerns that their child may be a victim is asked to call Detective Curtis at (972)721-2535.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs