Clem Bell asks judge to reduce $500,000 bond

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman gets prison for embezzling from firm
-
Deputy responding to domestic situation shoots and kills man
-
Man shot while defending home with machete
-
Super Saver: Wearable fitness trackers
-
Kidnapped West Michigan girl found alive
-
Cold, snow air set to make a return
-
Plans to sell B.C. Cobb Plant moving forward
-
13 On Target Forecast - End of mild weather
-
Senator: No new hearing on DeVos confirmation
More Stories
-
Records: Man shot, killed by deputy was released…Jan 25, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
-
Muskegon County clerk: There's no evidence of voter fraudJan 25, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
-
Man charged in plow death loses bid to have bond reducedJan 25, 2017, 6:25 p.m.