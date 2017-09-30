Cleo Nelson to be sentenced as an adult

Cleo Nelson, 16, arriving in court to be charged for a fatal shooting that occuring in Grand Rapids back in March. (Photo: John Hogan, WZZM 13)

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Cleo Nelson pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of 18-year-old Kiara Carter. He said it was an accident.

Nelson was 16 when the shooting occurred and he admitted to shooting the young mother at a house party earlier in 2017.

It was decided in court on Friday, Sept. 29 that Nelson will be sentenced as a adult.

Judge Mark Trusock decided Nelson should be sentenced as an adult, meaning he is facing up to 15 years in prison.

He'll return to court for sentencing on Oct. 19.

Carter was shot in the head while attending a March 20 party with more than a dozen others. In exchange for Nelson's July guilty plea, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office agreed to dismiss a charge of open murder.

