Convictions upheld for brothers in 'grisly' 1989 Newaygo County murder

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Two brothers in prison for the July, 1989 Newaygo County murder of Shannon Siders have lost a bid to have their convictions overturned after the Michigan Court of Appeals rejected their argument that testimony from a key witness should have been excluded at trial.

A Newaygo County jury convicted Matthew Wayne Jones, 46, of first-degree murder. His younger brother, 44-year-old Paul Michael Jones, was found guilty of second-degree murder.

They were still teens when they killed Siders, 18, after she rejected their sexual advances, investigators said. A hunter found her mutilated, decomposing body in the Manistee National Forest near Newaygo three months later.

The brothers were interviewed, but no charges were filed. In 2011, a cold case team of investigators revisited the case, which some had called “unsolvable.’’

The brothers challenged their May, 2015 convictions on several fronts. They say they should have been granted a change of venue, a mistrial should have been granted and that a “copious amount of irrelevant and inadmissible evidence’’ was allowed at trial.

They also challenged the testimony of several witnesses regarding statements the brothers reportedly made.

In a 23-page ruling, the three-judge panel rejected those arguments and upheld the convictions.

Matthew Jones was sentenced in July, 2015 to mandatory life in prison. He is at the Carson City Correctional Facility in Montcalm County.

Paul Jones was sentenced to between 30 and 75 years in prison for second-degree murder and is the St. Louis Correctional Facility in Gratiot County.

On the night Siders disappeared, investigators say the brothers spent several hours driving around “partying’’ with Siders and several other teens. The brothers eventually drove her to a secluded location and sought sexual favors from her.

The pair became enraged when she declined their advances. They took turns raping and beating her and eventually beat her to death, court records show.

At trial, several witnesses gave largely consistent testimony about what Siders was doing in the hours leading up to her disappearance. Most of the witnesses were drunk that night.

Siders at one point was seen in Paul Jones’ red Mercury Cougar, seated between the two brothers. Several hours later, when the brothers pulled into a grocery store parking lot at the corner of M-37 and M-82, Siders was no longer with them. When asked where the victim was, Paul Jones said “we dropped her off at home,’’ according to earlier testimony.

Siders’ father the following morning called several of Shannon’s friends and inquired about her whereabouts. Several days after her disappearance, Robert Siders reported her missing.

When police interviewed Paul Jones shortly after Siders’ disappearance, he admitted Siders was with him “doing a lot of riding around,’’ but said he dropped her off after midnight.

Police conducted roughly 476 witness interviews as part of the investigation; “no one ever reported seeing the victim alive after she was last seen with defendants,’’ justices wrote.

One of the witnesses reported Paul Jones saying “just face it, she’s dead.’’ That statement was made a few days after Siders disappeared, court records show.

A hunter found her body in the woods near M-82 and Thornapple Avenue east of Newaygo. The skull was found detached from the body, about 14 feet away. A pocket knife and a pair of table legs were found near the body.

In the months and years after her death, several incriminating statements attributed to the Jones brothers were made, according to testimony. Paul Jones said “the bitch got what she deserved,’’ court records show.

Several years after the murder, while at a bachelor party, Matthew Jones grabbed a woman by the throat and threatened to “put her in the ground like the (expletive deleted) up north,’’ according to testimony.

A year after the murder, the brothers were at a party, talking about Siders in a “bagging and cocky manner,’’ another witness testified. “They can’t pin it on us. They had us (and) they let us go,’’ the brothers said, according to testimony.

Various other statements have been attributed to the pair, but the investigation went nowhere. In 2011, a cold case team was formed to investigate the case anew; roughly 300 people were interviewed, including numerous witnesses that were not interviewed as part of the original investigation.

Before trial, prosecutors asked that testimony of several witnesses, including Ronald King, be allowed at trial. King said he overheard one of the two brothers say “maybe we shouldn’t have hit her so hard,’’ “she should have give (sic) us what we wanted’’ and “I think we’re in the clear.’’

Defense attorneys sought to have the statements kept out of trial. That bid was denied, and King’s testimony was presented to jurors.

He testified that he heard the brothers talking about Siders, with one of the brothers saying “maybe they shouldn’t have hit them so hard.’’

“They said she was looking good and said something about she should have given them what they wanted,’’ King testified.

Investigators arrested and charged the brothers in June 2014.

