Texas woman defecated to conceal drug evidence, police say

A woman arrested in a theft at a grocery store then defecated to hide drug evidence she was carrying, Corsicana police said.
The incident happened Wednesday after the woman, Shannen Shunta Martin, 32, was arrested at an H-E-B in Corsicana.
Officers had responded to the store on a report of a theft at the store, according to police. Martin resisted arrest and was handcuffed and put in a police vehicle.
On the way to jail, Martin intentionally defecated to conceal 2.3 grams of crack-cocaine, a crack pipe and a Valentine's card, police said.
Police found the drugs and the card while booking her at the jail.
Martin was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
© 2018 WFAA-TV
