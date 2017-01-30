Couple dead after apparent murder suicide in Mecosta County

THINKSTOCK

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two people are dead after an apparent murder suicide in Mecosta County.

Deputies say the crimes happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in Colfax Township.

An initial investigation reveals 33-year-old Gabrial Harkins shot and killed his girlfriend, 48-year-old Kathleen Blackburn, inside their shared home. After killing Blackburn, Harkin shot and killed himself.

At this time it is not known what lead up to the shootings. The crime remains under investigation by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Department.

