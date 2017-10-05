Court denies appeal in tutor sex case

Abigail Simon is serving an 8 to 25-year sentence for sexaully assaulting 15-year-old student. (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - The Michigan Supreme Court will not review the case of a tutor convicted of having sex with a Catholic Central High School student.

Abigail Simon was convicted in 2014 of sexual assault involving a student. Simon is serving up to 25 years in prison.

Part of her sentence calls for a lifetime of electronic monitoring once she gets out of prison, which Simon and her lawyers say would be unconstitutional because it's cruel and unusual punishment.

The state court of appeals had previously upheld her conviction, and the electronic monitoring requirement of her sentence.

