Court orders mother of Kent County's youngest convicted killer to visit him

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Jamarion Lawhorn, the youngest convicted killer in Kent County, appeared in court on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Lawhorn was found guilty for fatally stabbing a nine-year-old, Conner Verkerke, at a Kentwood playground back in 2014. Now, he appears in court every six months joined by people like his probation officer, his counselor and his mentor.

He's spent the past two years at Muskegon River Youth Home receiving both treatment and schooling. He will remain at the youth home for at least the next six months.

All parties in the room agreed that Lawhorn has made outstanding progress since his last hearing.

One thing that has not improved are relations with his family.

His mother, Anita Lawhorn, who served jail time for neglecting her son, has not visited Jamarion since July.

Jamarion's counselor said the inconsistency of the visits has led Jamarion through waves of depression, which in the past resulted in self inflicted harm.

Jamarion told the judge he would not want his mother to be forced to visit, but that he would really like to see his siblings.

Both the probation officer and the counselor recommended that Lawhorn be ordered to visit her son to which Judge Denenfeld eventually agreed.

