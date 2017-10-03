Court: Victor Thompson hearing delayed again

Victor Thompson appears for a preliminary hearing on an open murder charge in Muskegon on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - There is another delay in the case of a man charged in a deadly crash that killed a World War Two Veteran in August.

Victor Thompson's preliminary hearing on charges including open murder was adjourned on Tuesday, Oct. 3. He has a new lawyer who asked the judge for more time to review police reports.

Police say Thompson crashed his a car into an SUV on Broadway Avenue near Huizenga in Norton Shores while trying to speed away from a traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle 92-year-old Duane Quigg died and his passenger was seriously hurt.

Thompson's hearing was postponed in back in September to allow his new attorneys to get up to speed.

Thompson's hearing has been rescheduled for Oct. 17.

