Cousin of Jeffrey Willis requests dismissal of charge and a lower bond, gets denied

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Kevin Bluhm, the cousin of Jeffrey Willis, recently filed to have his felony charge of "accessory after the fact" regarding the disappearance of Jessica Heeringa to be dropped, and a Muskegon County judge denied the motion on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

This hearing fell amid the ongoing Jeffrey Willis trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch, during which Willis' attorney blamed Bluhm for Bletsch's murder.

Bluhm's defense attorney, Timothy Hayes, filed a motion to dismiss the accessory charge stating, "The felony complaint for the accessory charge was based solely on statements Mr. Bluhm made during an interrogation interview on June 16, 2016."

Bluhm led police in 2016 to where he claimed Heeringa's body was buried, but the search came up empty and Bluhm was charged with lying to police. He was later charged with "accessory after the fact" for his admittance to helping dispose of Heeringa's body.

The judge clarified the only way the felony charge could be dismissed is if the two charges were based on collateral information, which was not the case based on transcripts of Bluhm's interview with police.

Judge William Marietti said Bluhm presents a danger to not only the case, but also, to the community based on the prosecutor's evidence that Bluhm admitted to helping dispose of Heeringa's body.

Bluhm has been in jail since September 2016 with his current bond set at $250,000, and the judge denied the defense's request to lower it.

