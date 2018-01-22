Crime: Suspects cause $10K in damages, steal $6K yard art

A photo of the yard at work. A piece was stolen from a home in Wesaw Township earlier this month. (Photo: Provided)

WESAW TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading the arrest of the person or persons responsible for causing significant damage to property and stealing valuable art.

According to a release, on Jan. 14 around 11:30 p.m. Berrien County deputies responded to reports of malicious destruction of property and larceny at a home on Wagner Road in Wesaw Township.

The unknown suspect or suspects came onto the property and caused more than $10,000 in damages to a tunnel made of metal and vines. A portion of a yard art piece, valued at more than $6,000, was also stolen.

For information that leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000. If you know anything, you can submit an anonymous tip or call 800-342-STOP.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV