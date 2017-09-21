Dangerous suspect arrested after day-long search

KENT COUNTY, MICH - Dispatch has confirmed that an arrest has been made after a search for a dangerous suspect.

Thomas Edward Soisson, 27, was arrested on the highway in the walker area after 10 Thursday night. Our Walker tower cam caught the arrest as it happened.

Session was considered armed and dangerous. And according to the sheriff's department, he was on parole for fleeing and alluding from police as well as resisting and obstructing a police officer. A sheriff also told us he was a convicted sex offender but we have not been able to find his name on any data base.

"The MSP chopper deployed and observed the suspect run into a wooded area in the complex of York Creek. We thought we had him pinned down in that wooded area, we set up a perimeter, we thought we had him contained. We called in our K9 units they went in and did several extensive searches of that area, only to determine that he was not in there and that he had broken our perimeter per se and fled out into the community," Kent County Chief Deputy Kevin Kelley said.

Stoney Creek Elementary School, Green Ridge Elementary School and Holy Trinity Catholic School were out under a lockdown earlier in the day while the search was underway.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV